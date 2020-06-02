All Jackson residents to receive face masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanks to a collaboration with Hinds County, the governor and the city of Jackson, all residents of the capital city will have access to face masks as the battle against COVID-19 continues.
Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham along with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, thanked MEMA, FEMA and Governor Tate Reeves for providing as many as 50,000 more masks to the city of Jackson so that everyone can have one.
Supervisor Robert Graham said, “We are basing the amount of masks that we’re giving the city of Jackson on the 2010 census. So, based upon the population, we’ll know how many masks the city of Jackson will have.”
The first distribution begins tomorrow after at 4 at Sykes Community Center.
"Additional sites will include Westside Communtiy cCnter the old Fred’s parking lot on Old Canton Road, Champion’s gym, Virgie E. Middleton Community Center, Keith Brown Golf Course and the Metro Center parking lot. " said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba
Hinds County, by virtue of its size, has the most cases of coronavirus; more than 1,000 now.
For a list of distribution times and locations, contact the city of Jackson’s Constituent Services department at 601-960-1084.
