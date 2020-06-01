Woman arrested for disturbing video showing abuse of elderly relative

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas woman has surrendered to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department after a disturbing video surfaced on social media.
Sheriff Martin Pace says Myesha Wills, 30, of Arlington, TX was accompanied by her attorney on May 28th when she surrendered to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.
Wills is charged with felonious infliction of physical pain or injury on a vulnerable person.
Videos show Wills allegedly abusing an elderly relative.
Pace said Wills had her initial court appearance on May 28 and her bail was set at $250,000.
Sheriff Pace says other details about the case cannot be released at this time because the case remains under investigation.
Other arrests are possible.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.