Teen charged with murder after man, woman found dead in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after two people were found dead in McComb.
Sunday evening, McComb police were called to Liberty Road in relation to a shooting. At the scene, they were flagged down by a witness.
The witness directed the police to Lot 10 where they found 32-year-old Charles Martin lying in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds.
Later, officers were directed to Lot 11 where they discovered 40-year-old Laquasha Martin dead on the porch.
After several hours, 16-year-old Tucker Morris was arrested and charged with murder.
The investigation is still ongoing.
