Social media posts point to possible protests in Madison County this week

“I’m from Mississippi. I’ve been born and raised here all my life and one thing about it is, if we were to be honest, if you asked a group of people who aren’t African-American: would you want to be African-American? No one would say yes," Hinds County resident Jelicia Smith said. "Because people see the struggle, they see the oppression, they see what we go through, but no one -- they like what we can do, but no one wants to be in our shoes.”