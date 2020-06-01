Social media posts point to possible protests in Madison County this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Advertisements on social media suggest protests against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd will be held in Madison County this week, specifically in Canton, but that has not yet materialized.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer now charged with third-degree murder.
The protests follow others that have already taken place in downtown Jackson, a powerful reminder that Floyd’s killing left millions across the country angry and frustrated.
“I’m from Mississippi. I’ve been born and raised here all my life and one thing about it is, if we were to be honest, if you asked a group of people who aren’t African-American: would you want to be African-American? No one would say yes," Hinds County resident Jelicia Smith said. "Because people see the struggle, they see the oppression, they see what we go through, but no one -- they like what we can do, but no one wants to be in our shoes.”
While no other protests have been announced in Madison County, law enforcement in Madison knows it could happen, and are prepared to do what they can to support the crowd’s First Amendment right to free speech.
MPD Captain Kevin Newman said protesters need to know they are welcome to peacefully demonstrate in the city, including in front of the police complex if they choose.
Newman said they plan on setting up an area in front of the building specifically for protesters, which will protect them from vehicles coming into the parking lot and allow visitors to easily see the signs and hear the message.
Smith, who’s been living back in Hinds County since the coronavirus pandemic began, said the department’s actions are encouraging to hear.
“That’s an amazing move for him to make. That’s meeting in the middle," said Smith, who shops regularly in Madison.
Smith said she wants people to keep in mind that police brutality happens everywhere -- and these nationwide protests represent far more than that, exposing systemic issues that have disenfranchised people of color for generations.
Even the protests themselves, she said, have shown wide racial disparities and preferential treatment from law enforcement.
“When the coronavirus actually happened, there was a protest where people, Caucasian people mostly, had rifles and guns, and the police did not bother them. We have African-Americans who are peacefully protesting, and getting tear-gassed and taken to jail. That should be the wake-up call that America needs right now. It’s inequality," Smith said.
“I hope people feel uncomfortable [about that], because that’s what we need. With everything going on, if nobody’s speaking up and no one is voicing their opinions, you’re basically saying that [this kind of behavior is] okay," she added.
Newman would not comment on what police strategies they might use if any protest turns violent, because that would give an unfair advantage to anyone who might break the law.
