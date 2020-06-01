Rankin Co. man shot, killed after charging at man with machete

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after an incident in Rankin County.
Rankin County deputies were called to West Mountain Creek Road in Florence Sunday evening.
When deputies arrived, they learned that one man had been shot in the chest and killed. The shooter was still on the scene.
The victim has been identified as Israel Lee Hodges, 43, of Florence.
Deputies questioned everyone on scene and learned in the investigation that a disturbance had occurred between Hodges and his wife.
The shooter attempted to break up the disturbance before leaving. Upon arriving back on scene, witnesses say that Hodges pulled a machete and charged at the shooter from behind while making threats towards him.
As Hodges approached him with the machete raised, witnesses stated that the shooter turned and fired his pistol, striking Hodges in the torso in what they saw as self-defense.
The shooter then placed the weapon down and waited on deputies to arrive where he fully cooperated in the investigation.
The incident is still under investigation and at this time no arrest has been made.
The case will be presented to a Rankin County Grand Jury by Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.
