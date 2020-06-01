Pearl outlets closed Monday due to planned protests

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Pearl closed the Outlets of Mississippi on Monday, June 1.
City leaders say the closure is from potential demonstrations in Pearl.
“We will closely monitor any gatherings and remind everyone we are in the midst of a highly contagious pandemic,” a statement on the city’s Facebook reads.
A protest is planned at the mall in response to police brutality, similar to protests happening across the country.
They say Mayor Jake Windham has met with his leadership team and they’re looking to keep residents, businesses and visitors safe.
