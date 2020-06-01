Peaceful protest held in Jackson in response to others nationwide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A call for justice and change as dozens of protesters chanted outside of the governor’s mansion in Jackson, Sunday.
The protesters were calling out police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
Spectators high and low heard the calls from Capitol Street. The group came together in peace with the help of organizer Bria WIlliams.
“We’ve seen the riots in the other states. We’ve seen the looting and that’s not our purpose. That’s not our motive for being here today. Our motive is to fight for unity. And so yes, we were very strict on the signs that people could bring. We were very strict about the motive of why everyone is here and everything is done in the name of peace, in the name of unison,” said Williams.
The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was fired on Tuesday along with three other officers after video surfaced of his knee of Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes.
Chauvin was taken into custody Friday and now faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Most of the crowd held up handmade signs pleading for more swift action.
Sarah Ballard said she joined the protest for the love of her students; “I am a teacher at Jackson Public Schools at Murrah High School. And I very much know that they have been seeing themselves echoed in the videos. And so it was with them in my mind in my heart that I came out today to protest.”
Capitol Police cars were parked on the roundabout to monitor protesters.
At one point, demonstrators turned toward them to shout their way making sure their message was heard.
“... I think our message here today is just that we stand in solidarity with those people across the United States who have lost people to police brutality and we want to make our voices heard. That we’re declaring that same change for our state,” Aisha Carson, a protester.
“The diversity of this crowd, the age of this crowd, the elders who have come out in support of us is a showing of what we can look like if we come together and really demand that our leadership reflect the values of us," said Carson.
