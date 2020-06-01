Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the gulf of mexico. Tropical storm Amanda moved onshore from the Pacific Ocean into central America this weekend. If it strengthens, it will be renamed Cristobal, in accordance with the list of names we use for the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico basin. Moisture from that system will stream in our direction this week, so showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoons and evenings. The tropical system will need to be monitored this week, but indications are it could make landfall somewhere in the western gulf of mexico by this weekend and have potential impacts on our region. In the meantime, expect partly sunny, hot and humid weather with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Average high this time of year is 87 and the average low is 66. Calm wind tonight and southeasterly at 5mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:03pm.