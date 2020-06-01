Miss. officials warn folks to follow guidelines as more reopens

“We did it because we believe it is the right thing to do," explained Reeves. “We want to have every single person in our communities throughout the state, some of whom may not have the means, may not have the opportunity to purchase masks, so that they can get those masks. Because it is important. We are encouraging people to do it. We’re asking you to act responsibly. We believe the vast majority of Mississippians are in fact acting responsibly.”