JFD investigating alleged social media posts of several firefighters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is actively investigating alleged social media posts of several firefighters.
According to Fire Chief Willie Owens, a majority of the social media posts in question were posted by a civilian named Allan Plotkin. He is not an employee of the Jackson Fire Department.
“It is our due diligence to conduct thorough investigations and act on the factual information that is presented,” Owens said.
In a statement by Mayor Lumumba Monday, he said that in these times it is critical for city employees to conduct themselves in a manner that earns the public’s trust.
The mayor thanked those who brought the posts to the city’s attention and that he will not tolerate such speech in his administration.
"We are committed to human rights and dignity for all people, which is why we are acting swiftly to address the issue,” he said.
