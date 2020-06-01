FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like week to start the month of June

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surface high pressure is to our east which will allow for a steady increase in moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico as we kick off the work week! Expect highs near 90 this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Tomorrow will be similar, outside of a stray shower chance, as our ridge remains in control over the area. A disturbance moves overhead mid-week, however, and this will spark scattered showers and storms mid-week and drop high temperatures by a few degrees.
We’re watching a disturbance in the Gulf that will likely become our next tropical system as we kick off Hurricane Season. Rain impacts are possible by this weekend, but it’s too soon to say. Stay tuned for updates!
