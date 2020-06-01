Employee of JFD investigated after possibly sharing ‘deeply disturbing’ social media posts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An employee of the Jackson Fire Department is now under investigation for engaging in possible hate speech.
According to Mayor Lumumba, the employee may have shared, “a set of deeply disturbing social media posts."
“These postings not only appear to be in violation of city social media policy, they also serve to undermine public trust,” Lumumba wrote. He hopes the investigation will be complete in a few days.
He also added that in these times, it is critical for city employees to conduct themselves in a manner that earns the public’s trust.
The mayor thanked those who brought the posts to the city’s attention and that he will not tolerate such speech in his administration.
"We are committed to human rights and dignity for all people, which is why we are acting swiftly to address the issue,” he said.
