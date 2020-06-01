Clinton man arrested for sexual battery of minor

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton man is facing charges of sexual battery.
Barak Patton, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a female who was determined to be a minor.
Patton was booked into the Clinton Police Department Jail on May 29, 2020. Patton had his initial appearance before the Clinton Municipal Court on Monday, June 1 where bond was denied.
Barak Patton is no stranger to local law enforcement. Since 2016, Patton has amassed a violent criminal record.
In 2016, Patton was arrested as a juvenile and charged as an adult for aggravated assault with a firearm.
In 2017, Patton was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
In 2018, Patton was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
On January 2, 2020, Patton was arrested for aggravated assault with a gun and armed robbery. At that point Patton was denied bond pending trial on the January 2 charges.
