UMMC’s mobile COVID-19 testing site moves to new location in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The mobile COVID-19 testing site previously held daily at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will move to a new location on Monday.
The testing site will now be located at the West Street Farmers Market at the corner of Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.
Appointment-only testing at the Fairgrounds has been offered since March 24 by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, June 1. Beginning Tuesday, June 2, hours are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday.
Also, residents of DeSoto County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as UMMC and MSDH continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
One-day collection sites were previously announced for next week in Kemper, Panola, Pike, Smith, Holmes, Monroe, Neshoba and Lamar counties.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The newest testing site for Friday, June 5:
- DeSoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven
The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 1:
- Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb
- Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis
The previously announced testing site for Tuesday, June 2:
- Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb
The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 3:
- Smith County: National Guard Armory, 902 Spring St., Taylorsville
- Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Building, 22521 Depot St., Lexington
The previously announced testing site for Thursday, June 4:
- Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory
The previously announced testing site for Friday, June 5:
- Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia
The previously announced testing site for Saturday, June 6:
- Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton
Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.
Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 30, a total 2,874 people at 80 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 6,821 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 9,695 tested.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.
Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.
During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.
For more information about testing, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.