Pleasant Sunday

Seasonably hot weather continues as we wrap up the month of may and head into June... Starting out clear, dry, and very pleasant this morning as temperatures drop through the 60s. Rain chances remain low to wrap up the weekend along with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the 83 to 86 degree range, which is near average for this time of year. No real changes through Monday; expect overall dry weather with highs in the upper 80s. Enjoy the relatively pleasant weather while we have it because the heat and humidity will crank up as June begins.