CPSD superintendent responds to student’s insensitive comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin has released a statement regarding a student’s insensitive comments on social media.
He stated the student’s comments do not reflect the district’s or ideals or values.
Martin also said that the student will not be punished by the district as the incident happened while school is out of session.
He said that disciplinary actions will be left to the parents.
Martin’s full statement can be viewed below:
"This kind of action and rhetoric does not reflect the ideals and values we hold true as a public school district. We embrace and value the diversity of our students and faculty in the Clinton Public School District.
Though this act is certainly insensitive and inappropriate, it occurred during a time when school is not in session. Therefore, it does not fall within our authority to discipline those involved.
The district has been in contact with the student’s parents to inform them that this type of behavior is not condoned in the Clinton Public School District and to allow them to handle this situation."
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.