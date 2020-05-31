Confederate monument at Ole Miss vandalized with words ‘spiritual genocide’

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Confederate monument on the campus of the University of Mississippi has been vandalized.
The words “spiritual genocide” were painted on the monument during a rally on campus.
A viewer captured the monument on camera.
Dozens were gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died after an incident with a police officer who knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes. This incident was caught on camera and has sparked protests and unrest around the country.
Students at Ole Miss have been calling for the removal of this Confederate monument for more than a year. Hundreds gathered to protest the monument which has stood on campus for over 100 years.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History voted to remove the statue from campus, but the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees decided to delay voting on the request to relocate the monument in January.
We have reached out to Ole Miss for a statement on this act of vandalism.
