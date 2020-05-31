Brain tumor survivor surprised for 63rd birthday in Florence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Annette Wade of Florence has faced a difficult challenge this past year. In 2019, she underwent surgery for a meningioma brain tumor.
Tamara Wade, Annette’s daughter, said that she first knew something was wrong as she began to notice physical changes with her mother.
“In the beginning, we started noticing some changes with her weight and her having dizzy spells,” Tamara said. “We would take her to the doctor, but we could never get a clear answer as to what was going on with her. So, I decided to take her to the emergency room.”
While being treated in the emergency room, Annette received the diagnosis that she had a meningioma brain tumor. She underwent surgery on February 28, 2019.
After the surgery, Tamara and Annette say that she has suffered no major complications.
“Her surgery went well. [Since] her recuperation [she has had] no seizures, she is doing really well,” Tamara said.
“God has really blessed me,” Annette said. “I had my surgery, February 28 of last year. He was right by my side. I am so grateful and so blessed that he was with me. All of my friends and everybody was praying for me.”
To celebrate this milestone along with her 63rd birthday, Tamara and her siblings decided to surprise their mother. They gathered family and friends, the Florence Volunteer Fire Department, and the Florence Police Department for a special parade dedicated just for Annette.
Annette shed tears of joy as she saw all those who drove by honking their horns and dropping off gifts of love.
“She is resilient. That is one word that I can say about her,” Kimberly Washington, a family friend, said. “I’m just so thankful that she’s here to celebrate her 63rd birthday today.”
Overcome with emotions, Annette expressed her gratitude for everyone who participated.
“I really want to thank everybody that came by for the parade,” Annette said."My heart is so full right now. My heart is...I’m just so happy."
