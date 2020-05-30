Warm, Dry Weekend

Seasonably hot weather continues as we wrap up the month of may and head into June... Starting out mostly clear and dry this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Patchy areas of fog are possible, but nothing widespread. Rain chances remain low throughout the day along with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the 83 to 86 degree range, which is near average for this time of year. Also, humidity levels will remain in check both days. No real changes for Sunday; expect overall dry weather with highs once again in the 80s. The heat cranks up next week as afternoon temperatures increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s.