Sister of Breonna Taylor posts reaction against violent protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s sister, Juniyah Palmer, posted on Facebook Saturday morning against protests turning violent Thursday and Friday nights.
The protests were initially created to seek justice for Breonna Taylor, the woman shot and killed in her home by LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant back in March.
While the protests downtown began peacefully, they later became violent leading to several injuries and damage to vehicles and nearby buildings.
“At this point y’all are no longer doing this for my sister! You guys are just vandalizing stuff for NO reason," Palmer said in a Facebook post. "I had a friend ask people why they are their most didn’t even know the “protest” was for my sister.”
Taylor’s family has continued to urge the community to continue protesting, but to do so peacefully.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday morning that the Kentucky National Guard would be called into Louisville to enforce a new dusk-until-dawn curfew for the city.
