National Guard on front lines of CoViD-19 at testing sites each day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Willie Tobias welcomed the National Guard’s medics as they set up their free coronavirus testing site along with the Mississippi Department of Health in his parking lot.
“In this community I’m seeing where people are not taking it serious,” said Tobias. “There’s a sense of disbelief and I felt as though if the church spearheaded this event that it would be a sense of realness in the eyesight of people to see that this is no hoax, that this is actually something that is unfolding before our very eyes.”
Each day, the testing site is somewhere different. Airman First Class Faith Robinson says she feels a sense of duty as she tends to the people that roll through to get tested.
“This is something that I love. Healthcare and I love helping people so me being able to voluntarily give back to my community is something very big for me,” she said.
Our reporter decided to go through the process of being tested. They asked a series of questions about out of state travel and symptoms.
Airman Robinson detailed how the drive-through test goes after the patient schedules an appointment.
“So they can basically expect to come through, make sure their name and phone numbers are correct,” she said. “We get there and explain the process, tell them how it’s only 10 seconds, it’s not that bad, it’s a little uncomfortable but it’s only 10 seconds. Then we’ll stick the swab in their nose and they’re on their way.”
