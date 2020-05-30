Good samaritans replace 11-year-old’s stolen bicycle

By WDAM Staff | May 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT - Updated May 30 at 11:31 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County Sheriff’s Department deputy, his fellow church deacons and the owner of Hattiesburg bicycle shop stepped up last week to help out an 11-year Forrest County boy after his two-wheeler was stolen.

FCSD Deputy Troy Russell was among those responding to a call last week of a bicycle stolen from a residence on Ruger Road.

Shortly afterwards, Russell reached out to his fellow deacons at First Presbyterian Church, hoping they might know of a second-hand bicycle that could be donated as a replacement for the one stolen.

Instead, the group wound up raising $250 to buy a new bicycle.

When Russell went to Moore’s Bicycle Shop in Hattiesburg, owner James Moore donated a bicycle as a replacement, and the new bike was delivered to the family shorty after.

