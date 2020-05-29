What to do if you throw away your stimulus money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - What if your stimulus money came in the mail and you threw it away? We’re on your side tonight with what you need to do next.
You may have heard about this. The Treasury Department is now sending out the funds on prepaid debit cards. Some people are thinking this is scam because it’s coming in unmarked envelopes.
Here’s what you do if you threw yours away. Go to www.eipcard.com. EIP stands for Economic Impact Payment.
You can log in to lock your card to prevent anyone else from using it.
If it’s lost permanently, call customer service at 1-800-240-8100.
