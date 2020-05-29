Vandals ravage Community Primitive Baptist Church in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of a Baptist church in Ensley are reeling, after someone broke into their place of worship and vandalized it.
Thursday morning members of the Community Primitive Baptist Church in Ensley walked in to flipped pews, broken instruments, shattered glass.
One church member said the destruction done to the church appears to be personal, and they have a pretty good idea of who did it.
“Approximately on Wednesday, we were broken into. The reason that we know that is because the neighbor said that she noticed that there was a lot of ruckus, and she said she looked out and noticed that the lights were on, which was unusual,” said one church member.
This member, who did not want her identity revealed, said the lights had been off for some time because the church was trying to be conservative with utilities during the pandemic.
She said only a select few knew how the electricity was being controlled.
“The breaker box was turned off, and only two people knew that the breaker box was turned off. So, for someone to come in and the lights to be on, they had to know that’s the way you turn it on. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have known,” she explained.
The member said she believes the vandalism was done by a disgruntled employee, who’d recently been fired.
“To me, it was more of a revenge. It was personal. You wanted to get a message across, and you wanted to let us know where you stood, and you got your message across.”
Now, as members try to make sense of it all, some wonder if more retaliation is on the way.
“They’re hurt. They’re horrified. They feel like what if he decides to come back and do it again, or will you become this raging manic, they don’t know. So, it’s like, even when it’s time to start church, it’s like, do we start church? It’s almost like, are we sitting ducks for you to do something else?”
The member said the church is getting help from another church within its denomination.
She also said the mayor’s office has also reached out to them.
Meanwhile, they have filed two reports with police, and are working with their insurance to make repairs.
Birmingham police said they do not have any suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
