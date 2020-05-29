Suspect arrested in Marion Co. after body is found in home

MARION CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect after a man’s body was found in a home in Marion County on Thursday night.
Authorities say they received a call about a death around 9:50 pm. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of 57-year-old Jim Peak.
According to Sheriff Berkley Hall, investigators were then dispatched to the scene and discovered there was a possible suspect involved in the death.
Hall says that a manhunt ensued for the suspect in the area of Carroll Loop. A K-9 unit arrived at the scene at 12:17 am and helped locate the suspect, 32-year-old Samuel Dathan Peak, around 12:22 am. He was taken into custody without incident.
Peak’s cause of death pending an autopsy.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating the case as a homicide.
