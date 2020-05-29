Sesame Street donate kits to Jackson to help with distance learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sesame Street handed down 1,500 distance learning kids to be used by the kids in Jackson.
“The City is overjoyed to have a relationship with Sesame Street which has been working for generations to educate young people and to fill the educational gap through creative learning processes. And so, Sesame Street, true to its history, has stepped in in the same regard here in the City of Jackson and we are abundantly blessed to have them alongside us,” said Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.
The learning kits have books and activity booklets geared toward children 6 years old and younger. They include Talking is Teaching which helps children express their thoughts and learn about the world around them, Book Buddies which teaches reading and building basic vocabulary skills, and the Brave, Strong, Resilient Family Guide which focuses on providing love and support to children to help them build confidence and overcome challenges.
