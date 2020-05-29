No player cuts for Mississippi Braves

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - In these uncertain COVID-19 times, there is still no idea on when professional baseball will return – or even if it will – in 2020.
As Major League Baseball and its players union continue to back-and-forth, left helplessly waiting are the hundreds of Minor League Baseball clubs. And unfortunately, some teams are having to take drastic measures.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Thursday, “hundreds of minor league players” have been laid off in a cost-cutting move. That news was followed with the Fresno Grizzlies – the AAA-affiliate of the Washington Nationals – announcing that it is forced to furlough up to 75-percent of its staff.
However, those cuts have not yet affected the Mississippi Braves. The team, which is one of the few teams that is owned by its parent-MLB club – told WLBT on Friday that it has no plans of cutting any of its players. Meanwhile, the staff is expected to return to the offices at Trustmark Park on June 1st, having spent the last month under work-from-home orders.
The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was suspended indefinitely back on April 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the outbreak, the M-Braves were scheduled to open their season on April 9 with a five-game home series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.