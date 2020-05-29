Miss. man pleads to helping his brother charged in officer’s death

Davian Atkinson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the capital murder death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen.
May 29, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 7:25 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has told a judge that he helped his brother try to evade investigators after the 2019 shooting death of a police officer. Davian Atkinson pleaded guilty Thursday to accessory after the fact to capital murder. Sentencing is Sept. 8.

His brother, 20-year-old Darian Atkinson, is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Biloxi Police Officer Robert “Mac” McKeithen. Davian Atkinson says he gave his brother a ride to Wiggins on May 6, 2019, knowing that Darian Atkinson was a suspect in the killing.

The capital murder trial is set to begin Sept. 20.

