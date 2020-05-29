Miss. man pleads to helping his brother charged in officer’s death

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has told a judge that he helped his brother try to evade investigators after the 2019 shooting death of a police officer. Davian Atkinson pleaded guilty Thursday to accessory after the fact to capital murder. Sentencing is Sept. 8.
His brother, 20-year-old Darian Atkinson, is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Biloxi Police Officer Robert “Mac” McKeithen. Davian Atkinson says he gave his brother a ride to Wiggins on May 6, 2019, knowing that Darian Atkinson was a suspect in the killing.
The capital murder trial is set to begin Sept. 20.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.