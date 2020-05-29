JSU plans to reopen athletic facilities in July

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A plan is in place for sports to return to Jackson State this summer.
With the campus partially reopened, JSU opened up on its ticket offices on Friday morning for season ticket orders for the 2020 football season. But for that season to take place in August, the players will need to be allowed back on the practices fields.
Athletic Director Ashley Robinson has a date marked down for that.
“We’re planning to open up our facilities on July 6th,” Robinson told WLBT as he was greeting JSU fans in line for season tickets.
“Opening things up for our student-athletes to come in and workout, but also for our student-athletes to come in and do rehab.”
Among the facilities that will reopen are the Thomas Athletic Assembly Center, the weight room and the sports medicine facility.
There has been no official announcement made by the Southwest Athletic Conference in terms of reopening, but when asked about it, Robinson said that JSU’s plan to welcome its student-athletes back to campus was an internal decision.
Jackson State’s first football game in the 2020 season is set for September 5 against Langston at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
