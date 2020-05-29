Jackson police investigating multiple shooting incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department released a press statement on Friday morning stating they are investigating multiple shooting incidents.
Shooting on Robinson Road
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened at 290 Stokes Robinson Road on Thursday morning.
Jason Dennis, 37, suffered a single gunshot wound to the body and succumbed to his injuries.
Police say a witness was interviewed by investigators and a warrant has been issued for the suspect.
Shooting on Morton Avenue
Jackson police are investigating an incident that happened on the 2200 block of Morton Avenue.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, it was determined that Kevin Jones was shot by suspect Kevin Luckett over a fight that occurred earlier in the day.
Jones was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.
Police stated they were also advised that a subject was at University Hospital with gunshot wounds that occurred in the same area. The subject was the suspect in the Morton Avenue shooting, Kevin Luckett.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting on Northside Drive
Jackson police are also investigating a shooting that happened on the 800 block of Northside Drive.
Ja’Brandon Lewis 17, was shot multiple times throughout the body and succumbed to his injuries.
No motive or suspect at this time.
If you have any information on any of these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355- TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2500 is available if an arrest is made.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.