’I love you:’ 95-year-old celebrates with birthday surprise

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - At 95 years old, Eleanor Lee said life really doesn’t feel all too different — but, it’s the people you surround yourself with who remind of you the impact you’ve made.
“I said to the Lord, ‘thank you, Jesus,’” Lee said “I never thought I was going to live 95 years.”
But, here we are. For Lee’s only daughter, Jackie Wright, celebrating her mother’s special birthday deserves a lifetime worth of love and recognition.
“I could just go on for 95 years about the quality of this lady and the impact on my life,” Wright said. “Mother means stability, love, how to share, happiness, how to stand your ground.”
Lee and Wright are like two peas in a pod. They are basically inseparable, especially considering they live on the same street.
“Everybody calls her my sidekick,” she added. “If they saw me and didn’t see her, 'where’s your sidekick?”
So, to make her mother’s birthday extra special, Wright put out a simple request to friends and family: send my mother a birthday card. However, the response she received was overwhelming and totally unexpected.
Across 8 different states, Lee received 130 birthday cards.
“So many people showed love and answered my request for you,” Wright said to her mother emotionally. “I have these cards because it was your 95 birthday and I couldn’t give you a gathering or a drive-by parade because of where we live.”
The two exchanged ‘I love you,' as well as a sweet hug and warm hug.
“She’s going to be reading these cards all year."
