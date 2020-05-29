Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sticky weather continues with a few lingering showers this evening. You’ll feel the difference over the coming hours as cooler and less humid weather settles in for the weekend. Morning temperatures will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s Saturday and Sunday mornings and afternoon highs will still reach the middle 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine both days. There is a slight chance for a shower, the farther south you get during the day Saturday, so technically Sunday will look and feel like the better of the two days with lower temperatures in the morning and lower humidity throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s next week with a slight chance for showers, otherwise partly sunny skies and the humidity will increase to make it feel closer to 100 degrees in the afternoons and evenings. North wind at 5mph tonight and northeast at 5mph Saturday. Average high this time of year is 87 and the average low is 65. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:02pm. An area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic has a chance for development and if it forms into a tropical storm before Monday, the start of hurricane season, it will mark the first time in recorded history there have been three named storms before the official start of the season.