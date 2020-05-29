First Alert Forecast: few storms Friday; drier into the weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Another round of widely scattered showers and storms will flare up through the day amid a mix of clouds and sun as the upper low begins to fade away. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. A front will move across central Mississippi late in the day - ushering in a fresh, drier air mass that will take us into the weekend.
WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of our cold front, expect highs on Saturday to remain in the lower to middle 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Lows will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as drier air filters in. We’ll remain dry through Sunday, as well, with highs in the middle 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A expansive upper ridge will bring sunshine to the region through much of next week – bringing in summery heat, into the upper 80s and lower 90s through mid-week. As high pressure begins to build off to the east by mid-week, humidity levels will increase – leading to more clouds and a few more storms.
