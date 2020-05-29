City of Jackson creates task force to develop climate change solutions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson announced the establishment of the Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Taskforce, also known as CliMAT, on Friday morning.
According to the press release, the taskforce is geared toward developing and implementing municipal climate change solutions by addressing climate change mitigation through the reduction of emissions, and adaptation. Through these climate actions, the task force will simultaneously address the issues of climate justice, economic wellbeing, and prosperity of the citizens of Jackson.
The press release also states that the task force will begin developing a comprehensive Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Plan, while working on recently initiated projects which include an Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan (supported by a grant from the National League of Cities Local Climate Solutions Engagement); Urban Heat Mapping (NOAA-funded 2020 Heat Campaign), and Municipal Carbon Accounting (supported by Environmental Insights Explorer).
The task force will meet monthly and is chaired by Dr. Dominika Parry, Ph.D., and CEO of 2oC Mississippi. Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Robert Blaine serves as a representative for the City of Jackson.
For more information, visit: https://www.2cmississippi.org/climat .
