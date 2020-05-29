JPD makes arrest in 11-year-old boy’s death

Kemarshon Cassity (Source: Jackson Police Department)
By Justin Dixon | May 29, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 11:48 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department announced Friday morning that they have made an arrest in the death of 11-year-old Jordan McCoy.

Mayor Lumumba says he cannot say much about the case but says an arrest has been made in the murder of Jordan McCoy.
Sam Brown with JPD confirmed this information stating that they were assisted by the U.S. Marshal Task Force in the arrest of Kemarshon Cassity.

Cassity was previously arrested for a double shooting in front of the Westin Hotel in Jackson on March 20.

McCoy was killed in April after bullets went through the walls of his apartment on Forest Avenue.

