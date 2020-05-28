Officials stress ‘one bad day’ could turn coronavirus outlook

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves discussed the state’s pandemic response again Thursday.
Wednesday, he discussed the Safe Return order that will go in effect June 1, allowing all businesses in the state to reopen with precautions in place.
Reeves and top health officials continue to stress the risk the virus, with hundreds of new cases still being reported in Mississippi each day.
Reeves said he doesn’t believe he has the right to force people to stay inside their homes for months upon months, but leaves that decision on Mississippians to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus.
“Every community is one bad weekend from falling off the cliff,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said.
Dobbs says one large gathering or a big party could spike numbers, even in areas with low case numbers. He says each area of the state should be concerned.
