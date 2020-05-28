Union County School Board votes to defy Gov. Cooper’s order and host traditional graduation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County School Board voted to host traditional graduation ceremonies while practicing social distancing--- despite North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s order that prohibits them.
The Union County School Board called an emergency board meeting tonight to discuss plans for graduation.
Chairperson Melissa Merrell opened the meeting by saying the board was under the impression that graduations were allowed under Cooper’s Phase 2 executive order because it said educational institutions were exempt from the rule that limits outdoor mass gatherings to 25 people.
But board members claim the governor later backtracked—
Under a frequently asked questions page on the governor’s website--- it says the exemption was not intended for events like graduation ceremonies.
“Obviously we have a terrible lack of leadership from the governor of our state,” school board member Gary Sides said. "We’re trying to fumble through and not deprive these kids of one of the most important events of their life. "
“Gov. Cooper is not allowing us to do the things we would normally do for our students,” Vice Chair Kathy Heintel said. "And I call for the people to ask him why he’s not allowing us to do this.
Board Member Gary Sides issued a motion to host face-to-face graduations outside at Union County School stadiums while practicing social distancing, which would violate Governor Cooper’s Phase 2 order.
“I don’t like the governor’s order at all,” board member Christina Helms said. “I think they’re ridiculous and I’m appalled by him right now. But I think it’s a good example for our students that you might not like the law but you need to obey it.”
“We need to abide by the governor’s orders,” board member Joseph Morreale said. “While we don’t agree with them we still need to abide by them. And I’m not willing to sit in jail to host a traditional graduation.”
The motion narrowly passed in a 5-4 vote.
But discussions continued to explore back-up plans like hosting graduation in South Carolina or breaking up graduations into small groups that honor the governor’s order.
Violating the governor’s order is a class 2 misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Chairperson Merrell says it would likely amount $11,000 fine because there are 11 high schools in the district.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.