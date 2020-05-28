Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quieter weather scene this evening with just a few showers around. Temperatures barely reached the 80s today with the clouds and in some cases, that didn’t even happen. Expect lows tonight in the 60s with patchy fog and maybe a stray shower. Friday will be partly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the middle 80s. The weekend looks drier and pleasant. Mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the middle & upper 80s. Morning lows will be closer to 60 degrees and with lower humidity, it will feel quite nice for the last weekend of May. Next week turns warm and summer-like with highs in the lower 90s and daily sunshine, followed by a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings. Average high is 86 and the average low is 65 this time of year. Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:01pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and turning from the northwest Friday at the same speeds. Noticeably lower humidity arrives Friday evening. Things are quiet once again in the tropics. Hurricane season officially begins Monday, June 1st, but keep in mind, we’ve already had 2 named storms so far this year.