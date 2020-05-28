Shreveport police training officer on departmental leave, under administrative investigation over Facebook post

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police training officer is on departmental leave after a social media post surfaced of him critiquing the firing of four Minneapolis officers in the death of George Floyd.
SPD Training Officer Brent Mason also is the subject of an administrative investigation, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.
Police Chief Ben Raymond, speaking during a news conference Thursday afternoon, confirmed the investigation and said he reached out to Mason when he was sent a copy of the post Wednesday and had the officer redact the post.
Raymond and Mayor Adrian Perkins urged citizens to let the ongoing investigation play out.
The mayor asked “... those who are furious in the moment to be patient.”
The police chief did confirm that the Facebook post was made on Mason’s personal account and has since been removed.
The post read:
Below the text was an image of Floyd with Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
On Wednesday, May 27, the Shreveport Police Department shared this post:
