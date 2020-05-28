A 2nd Jackson firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second Jackson firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, announced JFD Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon Thursday.
Because of this, fire station #25 has been temporally closed and will be cleaned.
The community serviced by this fire station will still receive fire and EMS protection during the cleaning.
“Protecting the health and safety of our JFD family, and that of our community we serve, is paramount,” the assistant chief said.
The JFD will continue to follow guidelines set forty by the CDC during the pandemic.
