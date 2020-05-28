Mississippi casinos see increase in revenue over holiday weekend compared to last year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Casinos raked in $5 million more in revenue this Memorial Day holiday compared to the same three-day weekend last year.
Despite state-mandated limitations on customer volume and a reduced number of available slot machines and table game seats due to social distancing, casinos saw an increase in business over the three-day weekend.
After weeks of being shuttered due to the pandemic, most casinos opened just in time for the three-day Memorial Day Holiday and got a much-needed boost in revenue.
In fact, more money was spent at casinos across the state during those three days than before the same holiday weekend last year, exceeding expectations for casinos and the gaming commission.
From May 21-25, 2020, the Mississippi Gaming Commission reports a total revenue of $33,912,761 statewide. That’s $5 million more than casinos brought in during the Memorial Holiday weekend in 2019, which saw a total of $28,913,421. That’s a difference of $4,999,340.
The Silver Slipper Casino in Bay St. Louis released the preliminary results from the reopening weekend, reporting a 12.3% jump in revenue compared to the same weekend last year.
Notably, the increase in revenue this year doesn’t include Beau Rivage, which is slated to open back up on Monday, June 1.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.