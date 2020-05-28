‘Home Town’ returning in 2021 with fifth season

View this post on Instagram

These old photos from seasons past make me smile. We’ve been making #HGTVHomeTown since 2015 and it’s been the honor of our lives. It’s been a hard secret to keep that we’ll begin shooting SEASON 5 in a few weeks, as the pandemic dust continues to hopefully settle. We can’t wait to meet 16 more families and bring 16 homes back to life. Thank y’all for following the journey with us. See you on @hgtv!