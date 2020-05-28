First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues through Friday

THURSDAY: Our upper disturbance will continue its slow trek eastward through the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures making another run for the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue to pivot around the upper low at times, keeping rain chances elevated. A few storms that develop could have strong winds and hail associated with them. Storms will tend to fade after sunset, lows will fall back into the 60s overnight.
FRIDAY: Another round of scattered showers and storms will flare up through the day amid a mix of clouds and sun as the upper low begins to fade away. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. A front will move across central Mississippi late in the day - ushering in a fresh, drier air mass that will take us into the weekend.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will nose its way into the region through the upcoming weekend – bringing quiet and mainly dry weather to central Mississippi to round out the month of May. Expect highs in the middle 80s, lows in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will continue to win out as an upper ridge builds over the area – bringing in summery heat, into the upper 80s and lower 90s through mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.