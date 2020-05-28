Fairgrounds testing site to be moved

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side has learned the Coronavirus testing site at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds will soon be moved.
Marc Rolph, Executive Director of Communications at UMMC, says the current plans, in collaboration with the Mississippi Department of Health, are to move the testing site to another location, yet to be finalized.
“There will likely be a week where the testing site is not operating while it transitions to a new location, but screenings will continue and be scheduled for the date when the new site is operational,” Rolph says.
