Entergy Miss. rates to drop beginning in June

Entergy says that electric rates rise and fall year-to-year based on many factors. In this case, it is due to an over-recovery of fuel costs. Like all utilities, Entergy estimates its fuel costs each year. If the company collects more than it spends for fuel costs, it refunds the money back to customers through lower rates. If the company under-collects fuel costs, rates go up to cover the difference. Entergy passes fuel costs on to the customer with no profit to the company.