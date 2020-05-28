COVID-19 pandemic sparks rising interest in home births

“We go into labor with them,” Davis said. “I turn the bathroom area into a sauna, I get it cleaned and disinfected. We set up a birthing plan, we want to know what they like. We also train in aromatherapy, they may want a certain scent, they may want music. We go through the birthing plan with the doctors, we help the moms understand that we want the vernix to stay on the baby after they deliver. “