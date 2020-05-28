Consider This: Permanent Daylight-Saving Time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state legislature is back in session and will be dealing with some significant challenges over the coming months.
One thing the state leadership group could do, that would not have any cost is move to permanent Daylight-Saving Time.
During the shelter at home order, we were encouraged to spend more time outdoors. Going for a walk or run, riding your bike, walking your pets and just getting some fresh air is good for the mind and body.
As we head towards June, we are experiencing some of the longest days of the year when it comes to daylight. Over the course of the summer as we head towards fall, the days get shorter.
The first weekend in November, most states return to standard time when we fall back, losing an hour of afternoon daylight. Things are challenging enough, but imagine how much worse it would be if the sun were setting at 5 p.m.
If ever there was a time we need more daylight to get outside, now is that time.
Hopefully before we get to November and fall back an hour, Congress will pass legislation allowing states to maintain Daylight Saving Time.
To clear the way so Mississippi can join the other states that have requested to stay on Daylight Saving Time year around, the state legislature should formalize that request to Congress while they are back in Jackson during this unique session.
COVID-19 has negatively affected nearly everyone in the United States. Eliminating the need to fall back and spring forward every year sounds like something positive that could come from this pandemic. Ask your state legislator to help make that hap
