Charges dropped against former Miss. police officer involved in 2015 shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - New developments were released Thursday in a long-time investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in 2015.
The Attorney General’s office confirmed the manslaughter charge against Officer Canyon Boykin has been dropped.
Boykin was charged in the 2015 shooting death of Ricky Ball.
That paperwork will have to be filed at the courthouse but, so far, it hasn’t been filed.
The Attorney General’s office released the following statement:
Boykin was indicted on a manslaughter charge in 2016. The fatal officer-involved shooting happened on October 16, 2015.
Ricky Ball was pulled over in North Columbus and police said he got out of the vehicle and ran.
Boykin gave chase and caught up with Ball, allegedly tasing him. Ball reportedly got up to run again and Boykin claimed he saw a gun and shot the Columbus man.
Ball was later found by a house.
On scene, investigators found a stolen gun tied back to a Columbus police officer.
Officer Boykin was fired from CPD shortly after the shooting. He then, in turn, sued the city, in which a settlement was reached.
District Attorney Scott Colom is having a press conference Friday morning to address the AG’s office decision.
