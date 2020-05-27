Wednesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms brought wind and lightning today to parts of the area today. Winds gusted to 72mph at the Jackson airport. Lightning brought power outages to about 13 thousand Entergy customers. Patchy fog will be an issue overnight. Lows will be near 70 degrees. While we’ll have more sunshine Thursday and Friday, temperatures will still be held back a little in the lower and middle 80s. There will be daytime showers, but they should be less intense and widespread than today’s storms. A weak cool front will push across the area Friday night. This will result in less humid and slightly cooler weather this weekend. Highs will reach the 80s, but morning lows will be well down in the 60s. Next week will bring about a warming trend with highs back to near 90 degrees or higher. Higher humidity will also result in it feeling much warmer than the actual temperature. There is only a slight chance for showers, otherwise expect partly sunny skies everyday. The high today was 86 degrees and the Jackson airport picked up about an inch and a half of rain today with the storms. Average high is 86 and the average low is 65 this time of year. Sunrise is 5:55pm and the sunset is 8pm.