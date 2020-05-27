WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives daily COVID-19 briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves delivered another COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said 21 cases in Northeast Mississippi can be attributed to a funeral.
Reeves noted how difficult it can be to socially distance at a funeral, where hugs and other gestures can be commonplace. He compared the funeral to ohter outside events where it can be easier to distance yourself from others that could still be done safely.
The governor said his safer-at-home order, which runs through June 1, will be replaced with a safe return order. The details of that will be revealed closer to June 1.
Tuesday, he discussed the lessons he’s learned in the months of dealing with the pandemic. Now, as the state faces a potential second wave in the fall, Reeves said the key to getting through that without another shelter-in-place order and economic shutdown is through what he calls the “little things” -- wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and staying at least six feet apart.
